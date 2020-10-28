easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $6.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. easyJet has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

