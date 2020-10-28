easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 600

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 541 ($7.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 806.94 ($10.54).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 504 ($6.58) on Monday. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 526.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 609.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67.

In other easyJet news, insider Charles Gurassa purchased 90,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, for a total transaction of £499,935.14 ($653,168.46). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £9,935.31 ($12,980.55). Insiders acquired a total of 92,092 shares of company stock valued at $51,031,860 over the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

