e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.55 million. On average, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ELF opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 2.20.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 54,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $1,138,066.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 234,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,614 in the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

