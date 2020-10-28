Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (NYSE:DGNR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.10

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 37306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Company Profile (NYSE:DGNR)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.