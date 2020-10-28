Draganfly Inc (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DFLYF opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Draganfly has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47.
About Draganfly
Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.