Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,771,051,000 after buying an additional 541,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after buying an additional 712,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,817,000 after buying an additional 3,565,738 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,434,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,148,000 after buying an additional 284,958 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,991,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,041,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.45, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.