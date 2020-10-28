Dogness International (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Stock Price Up 14%

Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s stock price rose 14% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 1,061,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 363% from the average daily volume of 229,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

About Dogness International (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags.

