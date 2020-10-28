Dock (DOCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.48 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Dock has a total market cap of $5.48 million and $3.08 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Dock token can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00085973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00229316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00033255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.01285208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000198 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000595 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 209.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002562 BTC.

About Dock

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,602,958 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

