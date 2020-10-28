Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sidoti began coverage on Dmc Global in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dmc Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dmc Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dmc Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.80.

BOOM stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. Dmc Global has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $506.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. Dmc Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dmc Global will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $43,642.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,748 shares of company stock valued at $201,188. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dmc Global by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Dmc Global by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dmc Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dmc Global by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

