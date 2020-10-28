Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Up 6.3%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) shares were up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.24 and last traded at $35.05. Approximately 1,361,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 814,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.00.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 49,519 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.