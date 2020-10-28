DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 6.00-6.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $6.00-6.10 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. On average, analysts expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $150.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Edward Jones started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $151,695.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $4,050,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,636 shares of company stock worth $7,704,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

