DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Up 11,380.0% in October

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 11,380.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIGP opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a market cap of $932,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. DigiPath has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12.

DigiPath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. DigiPath had a negative return on equity of 1,137.19% and a negative net margin of 67.99%.

DigiPath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in the United States. The company offers cannabis lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry.

