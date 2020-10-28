Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Increased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Diageo by 258.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Diageo by 42.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Diageo by 7,500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Diageo by 39.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $136.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.19. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $171.29.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $1.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 79.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

