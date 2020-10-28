DHI Group (DHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.65 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, analysts expect DHI Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $97.38 million, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $3.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

