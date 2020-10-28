Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Devonian Health Group Inc (CVE:GSD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.12. Devonian Health Group shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.41.

Devonian Health Group Company Profile (CVE:GSD)

Devonian Health Group Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. It also develops value-added products for dermo-cosmetics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada.

