Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

