Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Up 4,800.0% in October

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 4,800.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DBOEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

