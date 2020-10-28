Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ISNPY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $10.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.11. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

