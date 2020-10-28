Desjardins Weighs in on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.57.

Shares of TSE:TGZ opened at C$15.09 on Monday. Teranga Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$3.86 and a 52-week high of C$16.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -419.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$227.65 million during the quarter.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

