Desjardins Weighs in on Americas Silver Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.65.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on USAS. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.65 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective (up previously from $4.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

USAS stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Americas Silver by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,111,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 660,743 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 364,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 185,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 981.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 184,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

