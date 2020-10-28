Desjardins Comments on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.35 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) stock opened at C$11.65 on Monday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$4.43 and a one year high of C$15.52. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.12.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$174.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 45,000 shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.95, for a total value of C$582,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$199,171. Also, Senior Officer James Porter sold 10,000 shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total value of C$144,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,405,508.17. Insiders sold 66,977 shares of company stock worth $881,114 in the last 90 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

