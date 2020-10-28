Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and others. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DNLI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $45.88 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 302,215 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. AXA bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,337,000 after acquiring an additional 177,599 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

