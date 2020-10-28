Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 2.1% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.