Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 2.5% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $203.64 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $224.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.29 and a 200-day moving average of $190.50.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.50.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

