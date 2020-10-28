Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up 1.7% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $34.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Stephens began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus upped their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

