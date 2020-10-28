Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises approximately 2.2% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 15.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 10.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $298.88 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.79.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

