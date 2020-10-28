Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.9% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Nomura lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.