Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BP by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Scotiabank began coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

Shares of BP stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

