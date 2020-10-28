Delta Capital Management LLC Has $774,000 Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 379,781 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 583,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 234,668 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 345,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 103,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,864,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,461,000 after purchasing an additional 78,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,855,000.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04.

