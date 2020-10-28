Delta Capital Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nestlé comprises about 3.0% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 926.3% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nestlé by 1,456.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSRGY has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $116.56 on Wednesday. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $122.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $335.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.36.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

