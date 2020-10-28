Delta Capital Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.8% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,495,000 after purchasing an additional 430,695 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,099 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.12 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average of $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $192.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

