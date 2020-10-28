Delta Capital Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Delta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,420 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 2.2% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $1,042,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Oracle by 3.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 189,291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 23,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 132,026 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.