Delta Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises approximately 1.9% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 27.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.3% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UN stock opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 64.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UN. Investec cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

