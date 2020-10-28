Delta Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 675.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 99,197 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 166,232 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 125,908 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,667 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,794,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

