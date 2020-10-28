Delta Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.96.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.