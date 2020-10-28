Delta Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 476.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 75,252 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of MO opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

