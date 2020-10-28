Delta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

BK opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.