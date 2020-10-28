Delta Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Shares of ABBV opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.