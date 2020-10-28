DATx Tops One Day Volume of $191,267.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. DATx has a total market cap of $237,869.62 and $191,267.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DATx has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One DATx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, FCoin and Rfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00085973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00229316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00033255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.01285208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000198 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000595 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 209.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002562 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Rfinex, IDEX, Kucoin, HADAX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.