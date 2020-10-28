Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daseke from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Daseke alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Daseke has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.15 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a positive return on equity of 47.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Daseke by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 156,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Daseke by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 44,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.