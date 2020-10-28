Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DDAIF has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $55.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Daimler has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

