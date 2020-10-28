Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $32.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and a PE ratio of -8.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.59. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $37.38.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $187.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dada Nexus stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

