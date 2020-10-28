DA Davidson Weighs in on Valmont Industries, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $7.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.43. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $147.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.24. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $154.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.90.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In related news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 3,500 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $514,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total transaction of $190,229.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,452.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 47.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,282,000 after buying an additional 133,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,430,000 after purchasing an additional 109,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7,087.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 83,773 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 247.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 66,313 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 441.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 61,180 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

