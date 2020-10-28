DA Davidson Weighs in on Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MSBI. ValuEngine downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Midland States Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $329.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 160.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 185.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

