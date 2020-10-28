DA Davidson Weighs in on Fulton Financial Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

FULT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $10.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Fulton Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fulton Financial by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 45,692 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,486,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 31,897 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

