DA Davidson Weighs in on Cambridge Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CATC. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cambridge Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

CATC stock opened at $63.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $437.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 177,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

