DA Davidson Comments on SVB Financial Group’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $19.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.49. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.88.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $289.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $282,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,930.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,051. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.