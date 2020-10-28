Cytosorbents (CTSO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Cytosorbents to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 122.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 million. On average, analysts expect Cytosorbents to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $363.82 million, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

