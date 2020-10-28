CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

CBAY stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 698.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

