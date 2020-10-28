CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

CBAY stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 698.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Earnings History and Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

