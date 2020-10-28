CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Get CyberOptics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYBE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

CyberOptics stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $182.41 million, a P/E ratio of 83.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.21.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CyberOptics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 57,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.